Teachers, parents part of government's drug fight plan 

NEW DELHI: As a part of the Centre’s five-year plan to fight drug addiction, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has approached the state council of educational research and training (SCERTs) and district institution of education and training (DIETs) across states to train teachers on the preventive measures of drug abuse among children.

The National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (2018-2023) aims to raise awareness on the ill-effects of drug use by awareness, treatment, counselling. In the first phase, the ministry plans to reach out to states so that they train teachers on the preventive and early intervention measures for children of class 9 onwards.

“Teachers have little idea on the medico-legal aspects of drug abuse. The training sessions will sensitise teachers on detecting signs such as high absenteeism, withdrawal symptoms, empathy with children showing any such symptoms and how to avoid discrimination against children detected with symptoms,” said an official.

Parents would also be involved in the training programmes. The state agencies will also coordinate on how to extend support for counselling and drug rehabilitation.

In order to reach out to the rural population, the State Institute of Rural Development will be roped in.

The ministry is now awaiting the report from the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC). “The sample size of the survey is six lakh across a household of 1.5 lakh which will help us understand the patterns and come up with a sharper focus in fighting abuse,” the official said.

