UDF implicated Nambi Narayanan in espionage to settle political scores: PM Modi 

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the opposition Congress-led UDF in Kerala for implicating former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in an espionage case, saying they did so "as some party leaders wanted to settle political scores.

The PM also launched development projects including Rs 11,130 crore BPCL’s Petrochemical Complex and Rs 50 crore Mounded Storage Vessels at the IOC LPG bottling plant, before launching a scathing attack on both the ruling and opposition parties in Thrissur, where he addressed Yuvamorcha State Conclave.

"The Prime Minister said it was an "honour" for his government to have got the opportunity to confer the Padma Bhushan to Nambi Narayanan, who was implicated in a false case.

Training his guns on the UDF, the prime minister said they had implicated Narayanan in the ISRO espionage case as some UDF leaders wanted to settle certain political scores.

"A few years ago, a hard-working and patriotic ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan was implicated in a false case just because a few UDF leaders wanted to settle political scores", he said.

"Imagine, for their own politics, they damaged the national interest. It is an honour that our government had the opportunity of conferring the Padma award on Nambi Narayanan. We value each and every person who is working to make India stronger," Modi said.

"For them, science is for spying, but for us, science is a matter of pride. For them, solar was a matter of scam but for us, it was a matter of development," he said.

“Kerala’s cultural ethos is under attack and it’s being made by the party that’s governing the state. The Sabarimala issue got the attention of the entire nation. I fail to understand why the Communist government is undermining country’s culture and civilisation which has stood the test of time over centuries,” he said.

The solar scam pertains to alleged duping of several people of crores of rupees by prime accused Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan by offering them solar panel solutions.

Nambi Narayanan was arrested on November 30, 1994, while working on cryogenic engine technology at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The espionage case, which hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of transferring of certain confidential documents on India's space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women.

However, the Supreme Court on September 14 2018 ordered a high-level probe to put to task erring police personnel for arresting and causing 'tremendous harassment' and "immeasurable anguish" to the scientist in the case and asked the Kerala government to pay Rs 50 lakh to him as compensation for undergoing "immense humiliation".

Narayanan had moved the top court against the Kerala High Court order, which said no action was required to be taken against former DGP Siby Mathews and two retired Superintendents of police K K Joshua and S Vijayan, who were later held responsible by the CBI for the scientist's illegal arrest.

Modi also said the UDF is saying one thing in Delhi and another in Kerala. He was referring to the differing stance of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the KPCC on the Sabarimala issue. He also criticised the stand taken by the Congress and Communists on triple talaq introduced by the NDA Government.

In Kochi, the Prime Minister highlighted the Centre’s development initiatives, which he said are yielding desired results.

While the Ujjwala scheme has brought cheers to many and nearly six crore LPG connections have reached the households of the poorest of the poor since May 2016, more than 23 crore LPG consumers have joined the Pahal scheme.

The transparency in the scheme has helped in identifying ghost accounts, multiple accounts and inactive accounts.

