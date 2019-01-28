Home Nation

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar produced in Delhi court

In the case before the trial court, three persons -- Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash -- are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpur

Published: 28th January 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHi: Amid tight security, former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was on Monday produced before a Delhi court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

The court had on January 22 issued production warrant against the former Congress leader after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged after conviction in another case related to the riots, could not produce him.

In the case before the trial court, three persons -- Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash -- are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.

The riots broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Sajjan Kumar Anti-sikh riots

