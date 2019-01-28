Home Nation

Acoustic tank test facility to up Navy’s defence capabilities

India’s Naval defence capacities will be going up a notch higher as the Bharat Dynamics Limited inaugurated the Acoustic Tank Test Facility in Visakhapatnam on 25th Janurary.

Published: 28th January 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s Naval defence capacities will be going up a notch higher as the Bharat Dynamics Limited inaugurated the Acoustic Tank Test Facility in Visakhapatnam on 25th January.k

The facility will be used for testing the acoustic systems of underwater weapons like Torpedos, Mines, Sonobuoys, Decoys, which are exclusively manufactured in the Vishakapatnam unit of BDL.

Present at the inauguration was the Secretary for Defence Production Dr Ajay Kumar who was apprised on the various other naval defence products being manufactured at this unit of the BDL.

According to officials, the said test facility will be a great boost for overall manufacturing of weapons as it gives an onsite facility for them to test in.

“The acoustics systems of the underwater weapons are required to be tested and calibrated in water environment prior to their deployment in the actual sea waters,” the officials said. The new on-site test facility enhances the manufacturing capabilities manifold and opens up opportunities for handling multiple projects simultaneously,” noted officials.

The acoustic tank facility comes at a crucial time as BDL has been expanding its footprint globally by offering Torpedoes, Akash Weapon System, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Counter Measure Dispensing System to friendly foreign countries.

The Director, NSTL, Dr O R Nanda Gopan, BDL Director (Finance), S. Piramanayagam, Director (Technical), NP Diwakar, Executive Director were also present at the inauguration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp