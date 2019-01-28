Acoustic tank test facility to up Navy’s defence capabilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s Naval defence capacities will be going up a notch higher as the Bharat Dynamics Limited inaugurated the Acoustic Tank Test Facility in Visakhapatnam on 25th January.k

The facility will be used for testing the acoustic systems of underwater weapons like Torpedos, Mines, Sonobuoys, Decoys, which are exclusively manufactured in the Vishakapatnam unit of BDL.

Present at the inauguration was the Secretary for Defence Production Dr Ajay Kumar who was apprised on the various other naval defence products being manufactured at this unit of the BDL.

According to officials, the said test facility will be a great boost for overall manufacturing of weapons as it gives an onsite facility for them to test in.

“The acoustics systems of the underwater weapons are required to be tested and calibrated in water environment prior to their deployment in the actual sea waters,” the officials said. The new on-site test facility enhances the manufacturing capabilities manifold and opens up opportunities for handling multiple projects simultaneously,” noted officials.

The acoustic tank facility comes at a crucial time as BDL has been expanding its footprint globally by offering Torpedoes, Akash Weapon System, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Counter Measure Dispensing System to friendly foreign countries.

The Director, NSTL, Dr O R Nanda Gopan, BDL Director (Finance), S. Piramanayagam, Director (Technical), NP Diwakar, Executive Director were also present at the inauguration.