At 20000 feet, Indian soldiers in Siachen treated to pizzas

Indian soldiers at Siachen get Pizza treat. (Photo|Twitter)

By Online Desk

This Republic Day, the Indian soldiers posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Siachen glacier got a delightful break from their mundane meals.

The pizza chain, Dominos, delivered hot pizzas at 20,000 feet for the soldiers manning the Indo-China border. "We are honoured to have served hot Domino’s pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation," Dominos wrote on Twitter.

This kind act by the food chain was quickly lauded by the Twitterati. 

