At 20000 feet, Indian soldiers in Siachen treated to pizzas

By Online Desk

This Republic Day, the Indian soldiers posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Siachen glacier got a delightful break from their mundane meals.

The pizza chain, Dominos, delivered hot pizzas at 20,000 feet for the soldiers manning the Indo-China border. "We are honoured to have served hot Domino’s pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation," Dominos wrote on Twitter.

We are honoured to have served hot Domino’s pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation.#DominosinSiachen #Republicday2019⁠ ⁠ #Dominos pic.twitter.com/DhrwEjCekW — Domino's Pizza India (@dominos_india) January 26, 2019

After almost three months of planning, a team of 12 was flown on air force planes from Chandigarh to deliver the delicacies.

This kind act by the food chain was quickly lauded by the Twitterati.

his is such a moving gesture, those jawans standing in cold to safeguard our nation need such encouragement. They should knw that we ppl care and knw what sacrifices they are making for us. @dominos_india my heart swells with pride. — Divya (@divikoul87) January 27, 2019