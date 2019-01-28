Home Nation

BJP, Shiv Sena meetings on Monday likely to decide fate of their poll alliance 

While the party expects the BJP to give it a larger share, like it did in Bihar with the JD (U), the BJP is apparently split over the issue.

Published: 28th January 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray with wife and son at the wedding of Raj Thackeray’s son | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra state BJP executive meeting at Jalna near Aurangabad and the meeting of Shiv Sena MPs called by party president Uddhav Thackeray, both on Monday, are likely to decide the fate of pre-poll alliance between the two ruling partners.

The day-long BJP meeting, likely to be attended by around 1,200 office bearers from across the state, will attempt to boost the morale of the cadre and explain the party’s strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.
“According to the party’s constitution, it is mandatory to hold the state executive committee meeting within 15 days of national executive. Hence the state executive is meeting on January 28,” said state BJP president Raosaheb Danve.

Asked if the issue of alliance would be discussed, he replied in the affirmative and said the BJP saw no obstacle in the way.

At the Shiv Sena meeting, Thackeray wants to discuss the party line on important issues concerning the state, party spokesperson Harshal Pradhan said. However, the real issue on the agenda is the alliance, said party insiders.

The Sena had been going for the BJP’s jugular for a while now. But the state government’s decision to grant `100 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial is seen to have brought a thaw in the ties. Monday’s meeting is to gauge the mood in the party about the poll alliance, said a Sena leader.

BJP Shiv Sena

