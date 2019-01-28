Home Nation

Building confidence between five eastern Indian states and our provinces my top priority: Chinese diplomat

Culture, education, sports, youth, media, academics and film are some of the areas the two sides can work on as part of the state-province relationship as per the diplomat.

Published: 28th January 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese Consul Zha Liyou. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chinese Consul General to Kolkata Zha Liyou on Sunday said that confidence-building measures between five eastern Indian states, including West Bengal, and Chinese provinces was one of his topmost priorities.

"Our leadership attaches great importance to state-province level ties, which is called sub-national level relationship," said Liyou, who became the new Chinese Consul to Kolkata this month.

He said culture, education, sports, youth, media, academics and film are some of the areas the two sides can work on as part of the state-province relationship. The Chinese diplomat said, "We need to make Bengal and Yunnan sister states, and Kolkata and Kunming as twin cities to boost ties at various levels."

"The West Bengal capital and Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, can reach consensus on many areas including culture and tourism," he said.

On the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in February, Liyou said, "For many years we have tried to convince the Chinese provincial leaders to come to the summit.  A very high-level delegation from Yunnan province would be sent to the summit." The vice-chairman of the Provincial People's Congress will head the delegation, he told reporters here.

Informing reporters that an expo will be held in Yunnan in June, the consul-general said, "I will extend invitation to the chief ministers from five states."

Stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping had met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in 2018, Liyou said, "To put in practice what our president agreed with your prime minister, our foreign minister can tour India in the end of this year."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese diplomat Chinese Consul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp