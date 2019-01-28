Bulandshahr violence: Slain inspector Subodh Kumar’s phone traced

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A mobile phone belonging to inspector Subodh Kumar who died in mob violence on December 3 in Bulandshahr, has been traced by the police. Inspector Kumar’s phone with a CUG (closed user group) number was recovered along with five more phones late Saturday from the house of key accused Prashant Natt, a senior police officer said.

Natt, who had allegedly shot the inspector during the violence, was arrested on December 18 from Sikandrabad and is in jail. Inspector Kumar died when mobs fought pitched battles with police at Siana village, apparently after right-wing activists were angered by the discovery of cow carcasses strewn outside a village.

Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Atul Kumar Shrivastava, said, “We had received information from sources that inspector Subodh Kumar’s mobile phone has been hidden at Natt’s house. We procured a search warrant from the court to check his place”.

He said, the search team discovered the CUG mobile phone of the inspector with some other phones, which have been sent fof forensic tests to find out more details as well as phone records”.

However, the pistol that was used to open fire on the inspector is still missing, and the ASP said a ‘search is on for it’.

Natt, 26, a resident of Chingrawathi village, worked as a part-time driver in Delhi and nearby areas, and also as a labourer. The Police had registered FIR’s in the case over the violence at Siana for murder, attempt to murder, rioting, sedition, damaging public property, among other charges, in which 27 persons were named. However, so far, 38 accused have been arrested, Siyana circle officer Raghvendra Mishra said.

Those arrested include Bajrang Dal’s Bulandshahr unit convenor Yogesh Raj, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Siyana unit head Shikhar Agarwal, an army jawan Jeetender Malik and Kalua, who first attacked the inspector along with six other men. A separate FIR for cow slaughter was filed on December 3.

Muzaffarnagar riots: 18 cases withdrawn

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw 18 cases related to the riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013, which had claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people. It has asked district authorities to approach the court for permission to withdraw the cases.

Several leaders of the ruling BJP, including MPs Sanjeev Balyan and Bharatendra Singh, MLAs Sangeet Som and Umesh Malik, have been named in these 125 cases. Minister Suresh Rana and Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi are also accused in the riots, though the cases asked to be withdrawn, do not include the names of these BJP leaders.