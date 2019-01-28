CBI officer removed for ICICI case leak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI has transferred an SP rank investigating officer in the ICICI Bank case, claiming a “discreet inquiry” had suggested his role in leaking information related to searches in the case, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra was transferred to Ranchi, a day after filing an FIR in the case against former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group MD Venugopal Dhoot on January 22. The agency had carried out searches at multiple locations, including Mumbai and Aurangabad, after the charge of the case was given to new investigating officer Mohit Gupta, they said.

The CBI pinned the blame on Mishra for keeping the preliminary enquiry (PE) pending without any reasons while justifying his transfer.

“ICICI Bank case is one of the very important cases that were pending without progress. After review some time ago, the PE was sped up and converted into a regular case. Immediately after the registration of the case, the searches were proposed to be conducted but it was suspected that there was a possibility of information regarding searches being leaked,” the official claimed.

CBI sources said, a discreet inquiry was conducted and role of the SP was strongly suspected. He was transferred pending detailed inquiry in the matter.

The CBI, however, did not clarify why Mishra was allowed to file the FIR, when he was suspected to have delayed the preliminary enquiry.