Home Nation

Congress decides, Rahul Gandhi will not share stage with Bihar’s don-turned-MLA Anant Singh

The party’s dilemma over Singh’s association with it became pronounced following sharp questions raised by the state’s ruling JD(U) and BJP on the so-called Gandhian morality of Congress.

Published: 28th January 2019 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A day after criminal-turned-politician Anant Singh campaigned for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming rally in Patna, the party’s state unit on Monday decided to deny the independent MLA entry onto the podium of the rally.

The party’s dilemma over Singh’s association with it became pronounced following sharp questions raised by the state’s ruling JD(U) and BJP on the “so-called Gandhian morality of Congress” while Congress ally RJD maintained a studied silence on the issue.

Sources said Shaktisinh Gohil, the AICC in-charge of Congress in Bihar, told senior leaders, including state president Madan Mohan Jha and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh, that Anant Singh should not share the stage with Rahul Gandhi at the February 3 rally at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

Gohil, however, attacked NDA for its “lopsided high moral ground” on the issue of Anant Singh’s criminal history, saying, “He (Singh) was all fine when he was with NDA for 15 years. He is not convicted of the cases he faces”.

“We did not ask anyone to attend the roadshow in Patna. He (Anant Singh) came on his own because he has high respect for Rahul Gandhi and is keen to save the Constitution of India,” said Gohil about the controversial MLA’s participation in the road show along with Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday.  

Sources said Gohil took the decision to keep Anant Singh off the rally podium after being told by several senior Congress leaders that Gandhi might want to leave for New Delhi soon after landing at Patna airport if he learnt that Singh would sit on the rally podium.

RJD, which rebuffed Anant Singh’s bid to join the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party, is reportedly unhappy about Congress planning to field him from Munger Lok Sabha seat. Singh, a three-term MLA who was with JD(U) in the first two terms, is determined to contest the LS polls and has made it clear that he would contest as an independent if he fails to get the ticket from any party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Bihar DON Anant Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp