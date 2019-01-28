Home Nation

Devendra Fadnavis wants to show that Shiv Sena is desperate for tie-up: Congress

Earlier on the day, Sena's chief whip in Parliament and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said his party is the "big brother in Maharashtra and will continue to be so".

Published: 28th January 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray_and_Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Devendra Fadnavis is trying to project that the Shiv Sena is "desperate" for an alliance with the BJP for upcoming polls, the Congress said Monday, hours after the Maharashtra Chief Minister signalled that his party would not surrender to any arm-twisting tactics over sharing of seats.

Earlier on the day, Sena's chief whip in Parliament and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said his party is the "big brother in Maharashtra and will continue to be so".

READ | BJP not desperate for tie-up, can take on Congress-NCP combine: Devendra Fadnavis

Countering the Sena's assertion, Fadnavis told a state working meeting meeting of the BJP that the party is not seeking a tie-up desperately and can take on the Congress-NCP combine.

"(Actually) Fadnavis wanted to show how desperate Shiv Sena is for an alliance (with the BJP)," said sate unit Congress president Ashok Chavan.

Referring to Fadnavis' speech in Jalna, Chavan said the chief minister has raked up the Hindutva issue to divert attention of the people form his "failure" on the development front.

He said Fadnavis shouldn't be "overtly confident"

about getting a second term in office, as Congress' 'Jan Sangharsh' campaign has galvanised the people against the BJP.

Chavan also lashed out at the state government for "asking proof" from farmers in Maharashtra for having paid their crop insurance premia.

"Some farmers have received claims of Rs 1-2 from insurance companies. No farmer is benefited from the PM crop insurance scheme," the former chief minister alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Sena alliance BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp