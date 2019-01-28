Home Nation

'Dream' comment meant for Congress: BJP clarifies after Gadkari creates row

Gadkari has shown the mirror to the Congress as it didn't fulfil the promises it made to the people, says the saffron party. 

Published: 28th January 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

On Sunday, Gadkari had said, “People like politicians who show them big dreams but those (politicians) who don’t fulfil the dreams...  are thrashed by people.” (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have backed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his recent remarks about politicians who show dreams but fail to fulfil them, will get thrashed by the public.

"Gadkari has shown the mirror to the Congress. The party didn't fulfil the promises it made to the people. That is why they are at 44 seats today in the Lok Sabha. Our government has completed all the promises we made," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

Another BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao said comments by Gadkari were being twisted for political benefit

 "He (Gadkari) was hinting at the Congress, which only gave slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' but did not do anything for poverty alleviation and towards Rahul Gandhi who makes empty promises," Rao said.

On Sunday, Gadkari while addressing a rally in Mumbai had said, “People like politicians who show them big dreams but those (politicians) who don’t fulfil the dreams...  are thrashed by people. Therefore, one should only commit what they can fulfil.” 

