For Congress, OROP means 'only Rahul, only Priyanka', says Amit Shah

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, by introducing a new definition of the

abbreviation of the One Rank One Pension scheme, BJP National president Amit Shah today attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Shah dressed in a traditional himachali cap at Panna Pramukh Sammelan at Una in Himachal Pradesh said, "For over seventy years, no one cared about the jawan, as armed forces veterans have long asked for the same pension for all, regardless of rank, length of service, and irrespective of the date of retirement. When Modi government came to power at the Centre, we introduced One Rank One Pension (OROP). However, the Congress also follows OROP, which is Only Rahul Only Priyanka.’’

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes Make in India, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi is busy with Break in India. "Rahul Gandhi can abuse our ministers as much as he likes, but he

should remember this the government will not spare a single person who talks about breaking up mother India, such people should be behind bars,’’ he said.

Shah added, "We need a majboot sarkar, not a majboor sarkar. We need a majboot sarkar that can give Pakistan a hard time for killing our soldiers.’’

"For four and a half years, NDA government provided fifty crore people with health facilities, eight crore people with toilets, and has helped over 2.5 crore people to construct their houses. Even today, Congress president in his speeches brings up the issue of poverty, however, I want to ask Rahul baba what Congress government did for fifty-five years. It’s only us who are taking measures for eradication of poverty. They

couldn’t even provide a gas cylinder to every house in the country,” said Shah.

Under Panna Pramukh model, the saffron party appoints a pramukh who is given a list (literally page) of names of eight to twelve families. Each pramukh is asked to focus on these families to create a larger vote base.