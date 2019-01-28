Home Nation

For Congress, OROP means 'only Rahul, only Priyanka', says Amit Shah

No one cared for soldiers for over 70 years, when the Modi government came to power, it implemented the OROP, the BJP chief said at a 'BJP Panna Pramuk Sammelan' at Hamirpur.

Published: 28th January 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, by introducing a new definition of the
abbreviation of the One Rank One Pension scheme, BJP National president Amit Shah today attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Shah dressed in a traditional himachali cap at Panna Pramukh Sammelan at Una in Himachal Pradesh said, "For over seventy years, no one cared about the jawan, as armed forces veterans have long asked for the same pension for all, regardless of rank, length of service, and irrespective of the date of retirement. When Modi government came to power at the Centre, we introduced One Rank One Pension (OROP). However, the Congress also follows OROP, which is Only Rahul Only Priyanka.’’

READ HERE: Congress MP Hariprasad links Amit Shah's swine flu to BJP's alleged Karnataka government toppling

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes Make in India, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi is busy with Break in India. "Rahul Gandhi can abuse our ministers as much as he likes, but he
should remember this the government will not spare a single person who talks about breaking up mother India, such people should be behind bars,’’ he said.

Shah added, "We need a majboot sarkar, not a majboor sarkar. We need a majboot sarkar that can give Pakistan a hard time for killing our soldiers.’’

ALSO READ: 'Bharat mata ki jai' was not uttered even once at Kolkata rally of opposition parties, says Amit Shah in Malda

"For four and a half years, NDA government provided fifty crore people with health facilities, eight crore people with toilets, and has helped over 2.5 crore people to construct their houses. Even today, Congress president in his speeches brings up the issue of poverty, however, I want to ask Rahul baba what Congress government did for fifty-five years. It’s only us who are taking measures for eradication of poverty. They
couldn’t even provide a gas cylinder to every house in the country,” said Shah.

Under Panna Pramukh model, the saffron party appoints a pramukh who is given a list (literally page) of names of eight to twelve families. Each pramukh is asked to focus on these families to create a larger vote base.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OROP Indian Army Amit Shah Hamirpur Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Una

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp