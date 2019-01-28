Home Nation

Form circulated among AIIMS Delhi doctors seeks their caste and religion

The single page form, which also enquired about the age, salary and experience details of the faculty, was circulated for the purpose of creating a database of all senior doctors of AIIMS

Published: 28th January 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Hospital Building in New Delhi (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Online Desk

In a form that has been allegedly distributed among the faculty of Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the doctors have been asked to reveal their religion and caste.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS-Delhi, told Indian Express that he was unaware of such a form being distributed.

However, the cell responsible for the administrative works of the AIIMS admitted the existence of such a form and added that the controversial questions were added to the list mistakenly. 

