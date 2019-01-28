Form circulated among AIIMS Delhi doctors seeks their caste and religion

By Online Desk

In a form that has been allegedly distributed among the faculty of Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the doctors have been asked to reveal their religion and caste.

The single page form, which also enquired about the age, salary and experience details of the faculty, was circulated for the purpose of creating a database of all senior doctors of AIIMS, media reports said.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS-Delhi, told Indian Express that he was unaware of such a form being distributed.

However, the cell responsible for the administrative works of the AIIMS admitted the existence of such a form and added that the controversial questions were added to the list mistakenly.