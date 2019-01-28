Guwahati  diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Donate blood, save lives: Governor

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi led the state in paying rich tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 122nd birth anniversary recently. The Raj Bhavan organised a blood donation camp, where 94 people donated blood. Speaking on the occasion, Mukhi urged everyone to take a pledge to take inspiration from Netaji’s love for the nation and work earnestly for the growth of the country. He also appealed to the people to donate blood and save lives. Referring to soldiers guarding international borders, he said they were shedding their blood for the security of the country. “We should at least donate some units of blood and save lives,” he said.

New DM’s priorities

Easing traffic snarls and resolving the ever-rising problem of vehicle parking are the two priorities of new deputy commissioner (district magistrate) of Kamrup (metro), Biswajit Pegu, who replaced Virendra Mittal recently. Pegu is an IAS officer of 2008 batch and had earlier served as the DC of Nagaon. The DM said he would soon prepare a roadmap towards solving the traffic and parking problems in the city. At the same time, he insisted on coordination among various departments saying if they do not work in coordination with one another, the problems could never be solved. In this regard, he sought the cooperation of city dwellers.

Will quit politics after 2021: Himanta

BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says he will not be in state politics after 2021. “I will not be in Assam’s political spheres after 2021. I have nothing to gain or lose. If somebody says my comment stems from a dream that I have, then let me assert I will not be in politics after 2021,” he told BJP workers at a programme in Guwahati recently. Known for his political acumen, Sarma has been instrumental in guiding BJP to power in several states of the Northeast. He was with the Congress for over two decades until defecting to BJP ahead of 2016 Assam elections. The switch came after he fell out with former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and was disillusioned with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Luxury vessel sets sail on Brahmaputra

A luxury vessel, MV Charaidew II, has set sail on the Brahmaputra to ferry tourists from Guwahati to other destinations. The operator, Assam Bengal Navigation, said it would use another vessel as a floating hotel in the river island of Majuli. There has been a long-felt need of transport on the water-ways to go from Guwahati to tourist destinations. “We decided on operating MV Charaidew II between Guwahati and Jorhat keeping in mind the increased demand. It has 18 cabins. MV Charaidew I will be a floating boutique hotel near Majuli. It will be operational from next month,” ABN MD Ashish Phookan said.

