How many Muslims, Dalits given Bharat Ratna? Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at Modi government

By Online Desk

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned the Modi government's choice over Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, and said that it's biased towards a particular community.

At an event, Owaisi asked how many "dalits, adivasi, muslims, poor, upper caste or Brahmin have received Bharat Ratna till now"?

The Hyderabad MP also added that Ambedkar was awarded Bharat Ratna out of compulsion and not willingly.

The Shiv Sena also criticising the government said it is "unfortunate" that the icon of the country's freedom struggle Veer Savarkar has been neglected even in the "Modi era" and not honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika and activist Nanaji Deshmukh have been conferred the Bharat Ratna award this year.

(With agency inputs)