If demand of trifurcation of OBC reservation not met, will fight all UP Lok Sabha seats: Om Prakash Rajbhar

By PTI

AZAMGARH: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said Sunday that if his demand of implementing the trifurcation of reservation for the OBCs is not met, his party will contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Rajbhar said that this is not his resentment, but his right.

"The UP government is yet to implement the trifurcation of reservation for the backward class, extremely backward class and most backward class," he told reporters here.

"If it does not fulfil our demands by February 24, then we will contest 80 Lok Sabha seats on our own," he said.

On a question about entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into politics, the minister said, "It will not make much difference. Yes, the enthusiasm among Congress workers has gone up."