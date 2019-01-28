Home Nation

IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi in money laundering case

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount each.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with wife Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav (L) in Patna. (Photo| File\ PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam-related money laundering case.

The court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

The court had earlier on January 19 granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in the IRCTC scam case filed by the CBI.

