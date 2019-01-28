Home Nation

MDMK leader arrested over defamatory post about PM Modi

The Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier brought the matter to police's notice and lodged a complaint against Balu demanding action.

Published: 28th January 2019 01:53 PM

MADURAI: Sathiyaraj Balu, a functionary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), has been arrested by police for uploading a defamatory post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Balu has been booked under Sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier brought the matter to police's notice and lodged a complaint against Balu demanding action.

Police said that Sathiyaraj morphed the picture of Prime Minister Modi wherein he is seen carrying a begging bowl. The photograph was posted before the Prime Minister's visit to Madurai to lay the foundation stone of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

