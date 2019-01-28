Home Nation

Mother, her live-in partner kills son for objecting to relationship

When he reached home after duty on Saturday night, he saw his mother and Ajeet in an objectionable position that led to an altercation among them.

Published: 28th January 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death allegedly by his mother and her live-in partner after he objected to their illicit relationship in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night. Investigations revealed that Ravinder Pathak, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti, had recently moved in with his mother.

He stayed with his mother and her friend Ajeet in a rented flat in New Ashok Nagar area, a senior police officer said. Pathak worked as a driver in Noida. "When he reached home after duty on Saturday night, he saw his mother and Ajeet in an objectionable position that led to an altercation among them," the officer said.

The argument turned violent and the woman and her live-in partner hit Pathak on the head with a brick, resulting in his death, he added.  Later, Ajeet called up ambulance service. When the ambulance driver reached the spot, he saw Pathak lying in a pool of blood following which he informed police, the officer said.

However, the woman managed to take Pathak's body to her daughter's house in Azadpur for cremation. Her daughter suspected foul play and forced her to return with the body to New Ashok Vihar.

When the woman returned, she was nabbed by police, he said, adding her live-in partner has also been arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crime New Delhi Crime Mother Kills son Mother-Live in partner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp