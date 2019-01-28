Home Nation

No rights for minorities in a Hindu Rashtra: Amnesty International

Published: 28th January 2019 02:59 AM

A few youngsters observe an art installation at the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2019 in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While comparing the Constitutions of various South East Asian countries with India, Aakar Patel, the managing director of Amnesty International India, indicated that if India indeed transformed into a Hindu Rashtra, it would be a volatile country like the others, where rights of the minorities would not be upheld.

Citing the example of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which has had four Constitutions in the last 70 years, Patel said that they neglected the rights of minorities like Hindus or Ahmadis. He similarly talked about Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka whose Constitutions did not define secularism like that of India.

Coming to the concept of Hindu Rashtra, he said, “It is not only a political change, but also a cultural change that its propagators want.” Patel, while quoting Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar, the second sarsanghachalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that the concept was steeped in the caste system.

He said, “Golwalker, in his idea of Hindu Rashtra, dismissed the idols as Gods, but instead emphasised on the worship of human beings as gods.”

However, he said, “For Golwalker, human beings were only Hindus under the caste-system -- Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras.” Terming the Constitution as “great”, he said that Article 15 and 16 essentially banned classical Hinduism -- in which untouchability was a prevalent practice.

