Now is time for resolution of Kashmir issue: Shah Faesal

Published: 28th January 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Shah Faesal (Facebook)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal Sunday said now was the time for resolution of the Kashmir issue as attempting "military solutions to political problems would lead to nothing but graveyards".

Faesal, who has launched a crowdfunding campaign for his political foray was commenting on the killing of 27 persons and injuries to 38 others in Kupwara town on this day in 1994.

"Attempting military solutions to political problems will lead to nothing but graveyards on this side and graveyards on that side," Faesal said in a tweet.

"Today, on the 25th anniversary of Kupwara Massacre, my solidarities are with the people of Kashmir and their sacrifices," he added.

"Time for resolution is now," Faesal said.

Faesal had resigned as an IAS officer on January 9.

