Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi has not taken a day's leave, Mahesh Sharma's swipe at Rahul Gandhi holidaying in Goa

The Gandhis' trip, described as a "private visit" by the party, came into the public domain when Rachna Fernandes, a local resident, posted a photo of herself with Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 28th January 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Sharma

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not taken a day's leave during his tenure so far, Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma claimed as he took a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for their vacation in Goa.

The Gandhis' trip, described as a "private visit" by the party, came into the public domain when Rachna Fernandes, a local resident, posted a photo of herself with Rahul Gandhi and said she was "awed by his charm and modesty".

In response to a question by reporters on the trip. Sharma said, "Our Prime Minister has not taken leave even for one day during his four-and-a-half-year tenure. (Whereas) it is a matter of research where these people go when they are on vacation."

Accusing the congress of double standards, Sharma said the party wants to portray itself as a national party, but it essentially remains a "mother-son party".

"On one hand they say they want to remove corruption and on the other hand have become icons of corruption. On one hand they talk of security of women and on the other behave in this manner," Sharma said, referring to an incident in which former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah was caught on video involved in a verbal spat with a woman during a public interaction in Mysuru.

In the video which has gone viral, the Congress leader is seen snatching the microphone from her and in the process, taking off her dupatta.

The Union minister further alleged that the Congress President was "immature" and that "no one takes him seriously" and said that the opposition party does not want strong governments to be formed in states.

"It is because of this that when these people who talk of gathbandhan (alliance) and mahagathbandhan (grand-alliance), even their so-called allies are not ready to stand with them," said Sharma.

"For them the betterment of the family, their party and personal gains are more important than the betterment of the country," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mahesh Sharma Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi holidaying Gandhis' trip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp