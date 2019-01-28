Home Nation

Politics of development is our priority, says Nitin Gadkari

During the NDA government's rule, construction of national highways has increased, he said, adding that work on projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore is underway.

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

BIKANER: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Monday that development has always been the top agenda of the central government and in the last four years, the Centre has introduced multiple development projects in Bikaner.

Speaking at a function where he launched different highway projects worth Rs 860.26 crore and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 1,755.36 crore, Gadkari said the government's endeavour will be on introducing modern transport solutions.

"The politics of development is our priority. In the last four years, the government has taken up many developmental projects and no stone will be left unturned for development," he said.

The minister said the government was considering to build a ropeway to solve the traffic congestion problem of the city.

During the NDA government's rule, construction of national highways has increased, he said, adding that work on projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore is underway.

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Union Minister of State for water resources Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the function.

