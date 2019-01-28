Prickly Bills in focus at budget session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Budget session of Parliament commencing from Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called an all party meeting on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will also be meeting leaders of all parties to enlist their cooperation in the smooth functioning of the Upper House. The government has already made clear its intent to push contentious legislations — Citizenship Amendment Bill and Triple Talaq Bill.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of the two Houses on Thursday, as per convention. The government will present the Vote on Account on Friday. The first half of the Budget session will conclude on February 13, with the remaining session likely to begin in July after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

“We will utilise the last few days of the upcoming session of Parliament to pass pending legislations. The Citizenship Amendment Bill, Triple Talaq Bill and National Medical Council Bill, are among the legislations which the government is keen on seeing passed by the Parliament,” a top BJP leader said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is stuck in Rajya Sabha amid the Opposition demanding that the government drop Bangladesh from the list of nations from where the refugees would be eligible to apply for citizenship. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha during the Winter session. The Opposition in Rajya Sabha has demanding that the Bill be sent to the Select Committee.

Another washout?

The government will present the Vote on Account on Friday. The first half of the Budget session will conclude on February 13, with the remaining session likely to begin in July.