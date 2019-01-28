Home Nation

Prickly Bills in focus at budget session

With the Budget session of Parliament commencing from Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called an all party meeting on Wednesday.

Published: 28th January 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Budget session of Parliament commencing from Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called an all party meeting on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will also be meeting leaders of all parties to enlist their cooperation in the smooth functioning of the Upper House. The government has already made clear its intent to push contentious legislations — Citizenship Amendment Bill and Triple Talaq Bill.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of the two Houses on Thursday, as per convention. The government will present the Vote on Account on Friday. The first half of the Budget session will conclude on February 13, with the remaining session likely to begin in July after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections.

“We will utilise the last few days of the upcoming session of Parliament to pass pending legislations. The Citizenship Amendment Bill, Triple Talaq Bill and National Medical Council Bill, are among the legislations which the government is keen on seeing passed by the Parliament,” a top BJP leader said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill is stuck in Rajya Sabha amid the Opposition demanding that the government drop Bangladesh from the list of nations from where the refugees would be eligible to apply for citizenship. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha during the Winter session. The Opposition in Rajya Sabha has demanding that the Bill be sent to the Select Committee.

Another washout?
The government will present the Vote on Account on Friday. The first half of the Budget session will conclude on February 13, with the remaining session likely to begin in July. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parliament budget session Budget 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp