Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income guarantee to poor if Congress returns to power

By Agencies

RAIPUR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced Monday that his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

Gandhi said that no government in the world had taken such a step.

He also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP alleging that they had no money to waive loans of farmers but had no hesitation when it came to waiving loans of industrialists.

He said the new Congress government took a decision in 24 hours to waive farmers' loans in Chhattisgarh, something the BJP could not do in 15 years.

"Whenever we spoke of loan waiver, the BJP said they don't have money. In Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Chouhan said he does not have money. In Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said he does not have money. They don't have money for farmers' loan waiver but they can waive loans of India's 15 richest industrialists," Gandhi said.

"What BJP could not do in 15 years, we did in 24 hours. There is no lack of money," he said.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP of trying to create two Indias -- "one of the Rafale scam, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and the other of the poor farmers which has nothing for them except listening to 'Mann ki Baat'", referring to Modi's monthly radio programme.

The Congress President added that the BJP tried to dilute the Congress' land acquisition bill which guaranteed four times the price of land to farmers compared to the market price and also ensured that if industrialists did not start work in five years, the land would be returned to farmers.

Gandhi made the remarks at the 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' held here to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

"We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers and sisters suffer the scourge of poverty. If voted to power in 2019, the Congress is committed to a minimum income guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty and hunger. This is our vision and our promise," Gandhi said.

He also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the beneficiary farmers during the function.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader P L Punia were among those present at the event.

The Congress had posted a massive victory in last year's state Assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Gandhi had assured to waive farm loans if his party was voted to power in the state.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)