Punjab Sacrilege case: Ex-cop held for firing at youth

Two Sikh youths had been killed in police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters on October 14, 2015, at Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district of Punjab. 

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the first high profile arrest in the case of police firing against anti-sacrilege protesters, former senior superintendent of police of Moga Charanjit Sharma was arrested from his house in Hoshiarpur on Sunday morning. 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into the incidents arrested him during the early morning raid at his house around 4.25 am. He tried to escape by jumping the wall but was nabbed. “We had information that Sharma was planning to flee from the country,’’ said a police officer. 

Sources said his custodial questioning was required as the SIT had collected substantial evidence related to his actions that are believed to have led to the police firing. 

Inspector General of Police and Kunwar Vijay Partap, who is part of the SIT,  confirmed Sharma’s arrest.
This is the first arrest made by the SIT since the case was registered in October 2015. 

Shrama was earlier suspended and then compulsorily retired from service. 

He, along with three other police officers, had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection from prosecution. The court turned down their request on January 24. The SIT was waiting for HC to vacate the stay on proceeding against five police officers, including Sharma.

