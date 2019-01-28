Supreme Court directs states to arrange yoga sessions for inmates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing on reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners, the Supreme Court has directed states to work towards the overall development of the inmates and arrange regular Yoga sessions inside correctionals.

Earlier this week, the Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moraji Desai National Institute for Yoga, Tihar Authority and with the Ministry of Ayush to provide a training course as well as government jobs for inmates on their release.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde, L Nageswara Rao and R Subhash Reddy, while commuting the death sentence in a case involving the rape and murder of a minor to 30 years of imprisonment, said, “Social defence against murderers is best insured in the short run by caging them but in the long run, the real run, by transformation through re-orientation of the inner man by many methods, including neuro-techniques of which we have a rich legacy. If the prison system talks the native language, we have the yogic treasure for an experiment on high-strung, high-risk murder merchants.”

The bench directed states to implement the reformative and rehabilitation programmes contained in the Model Prison Manual of 2016, which has been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.