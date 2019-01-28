Home Nation

SC seeks information on detention centres, foreigners detained there in Assam

The apex court asked the Centre to provide various details about the detention centres, the period of detention of detainees and the status of their cases before the Foreigners Tribunal.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre to provide it various details including number of functional detention centres in Assam and the number of foreigners detained there during the last 10 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a petition filed by activist Harsh Mander on the condition of detention centres in Assam and the prolonged detention of foreigners there.

"We would like to know as to how many detention centres are there. We also want to know how many persons are lodged there and since when," the bench said.

The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide details as to how many persons are being declared foreigners so far and how many of them have bene deported till date.

The bench also sought the year-wise details of foreigners who have illegally entered into India during the last 10 years.

The bench, which has sought details within three weeks form the authority, has now posted the matter for further hearing on February 19.

