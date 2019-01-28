Home Nation

Shiv Sena is 'big brother' in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut on seat-sharing with BJP

Sena hasn't received any proposal from the BJP regarding seat sharing and the party is not waiting for any such proposal, says Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Published: 28th January 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray_and_Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena has been the 'big brother' and shall remain so in Maharashtra, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said while commenting on possibility of pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Party leaders have deliberated on the poll strategy along with the role of its lawmakers in both the Houses of the Parliament, Raut told reporters.

"In  the meeting, we have also decided to demand that exemption limit for income tax be raised to Rs 8 lakh," Raut said.

When asked about the discussion on poll alliance, Raut said, "We haven't received any proposal regarding  seat sharing from the BJP and we are not waiting for any such proposal."

Commenting further over the issue, Raut said, "Shiv Sena had been the 'Big Brother' in the alliance for over 25 years now and shall remain so."

When asked whether the Shiv Sena would be relying on any 'invisible hands' for help during polls, Raut said that the party doesn't need any hands for support and the politics that the Shiv Sena had been pursuing since the days of Balasaheb Thackeray don't call for any 'helping hands'.

TAGS
Shiv Sena Sena-BJP alliance Maharashtra politics Lok Sabha polls Sanjay Raut uddhav thackeray Narendra Modi NDA

Comments

