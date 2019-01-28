Home Nation

SIMI suspect, sedition case accused held while boarding Sharjah flight from Varanasi airport

Published: 28th January 2019 11:26 PM

Handcuffs

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: An accused of sedition and charged with having ties with banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was held on late Sunday night when he was about to board a Sharjah-bound flight at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. A local court had issued a lookout notice against the Azamgarh resident.

According to police sources, Faiz, a native of Khudadadpur in Azamgarh district and accused of being a sleeper cell of a terror module in 2001 was sent to prison on Monday after a case was registered against him by Azamgarh police. A case of sedition is already going on against the accused.

Azamgarh SP Babloo Kumar was entrusted with the responsibility of holding a probe into the role of local cops after it came to light Faiz ducked the lookout notice to visit Saudi Arabia in 2015-16 and work as a tailor. “The superintendent of police will submit a report within a fortnight and cops would be taken to task for failing to impound Faiz’s passport,” said DIG Azamgarh Vijay Bhushan.

Faiz reached the airport from Azamgarh on Sunday to board a Sharjah flight and when his passport was checked by immigration officers, they stumbled upon the lookout notice issued by an Azamgarh court. He was handed over to CISF and then to district police.

SP Azamgarh said, “A police team took Faiz to Azamgarh. On Monday, an FIR was lodged
against him for committing fraud and concealing facts to procure a passport. He was produced in court and sent to jail.”

DIG Azamgarh (range) said a preliminary probe showed Faiz went to Saudi Arabia and worked as tailor between 2015 and 2016. “It’s a serious issue that despite being an accused of sedition, he hoodwinked immigration. A look-out notice was issued in the case to ensure Faiz didn’t leave the country. Under these circumstances, police should have ensured Faiz didn’t get a passport or his passport should have been seized,” he said.

