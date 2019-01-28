Home Nation

Sitaram Yechury, D Raja hit out at Modi government, says it is 'anti-people'

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The CPI(M) and the CPI Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of being "anti-people" and having failed to address burning issues like unemployment and economic crisis in the country.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D Raja attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Centre was following "anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-labour policies".

Both leaders were here to address a state level joint rally 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' at the grain market here.

They held the prime minister responsible for alleged unemployment and economic crisis in the country.

In his address, D Raja lambasted the Centre for allegedly "undermining" the constitutional institutions in the country.

Yechury told reporters that the left parties would contest all the Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and Kerala.

He said the CPI(M) could enter into an electoral alliance with the regional parties on a state-to-state basis to contest the polls.

"The main motive is to remove the BJP government from the Centre," said Yechury.

When asked about joining the non-BJP government, if formed at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections, Raja said, "We shall cross the bridge when it comes."

Both leaders also accused the Congress government in Punjab of not honouring even a single promise during its two-year term.

