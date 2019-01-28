Two musicians, doctor make Bengal proud

Aishik Chanda By

KOLKATA: Three eminent personalities from West Bengal received the Padma awards this year —sitar maestro Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee got the Padma Bhushan while Padma Shri went to tabla maestro Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri and haematologist Mammen Chandy.

Sitar maestro Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee holds the distinction of being the first artist (not just musician) to play at the House of Commons in London. He toured over 25 countries between 1983 and 1995.

Padma Shri awardee Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri is considered one of the greatest living tabla virtuosos whose Legacy (1997) and Passing on the Tradition (1998) were nominated for the Grammys.

Dr Mammen Chandy has led the largest and most successful bone marrow transplant

service at Christian Medical College, Vellore.