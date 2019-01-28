Home Nation

University students protest in Urdu against ‘English’ question paper in Chhattisgarh

Students claimed the questions are usually set in both English and Hindi languages in the postgraduate courses.

Published: 28th January 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Students appearing for their Masters exam in Atal Behari Vajpayee University in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, were upset to find the question paper in English and chose a unique way to lodge protest later.

The students appearing for the first-semester examination of Master of Social Work got a shock when they found that the question paper was set only in English language. Not well-versed with the language, many couldn’t understand the questions and had to repeatedly get their doubts cleared. 
Students claimed the questions are usually set in both English and Hindi languages in the postgraduate courses.

After the exam, they took their complaint to the university administration. To make the authorities realise how distressed they felt, the students wrote their compliant letter in Urdu and submitted it to the examination controller, Praveen Pandey. The students said they contacted a Moulavi to draft the complaint letter in Urdu. 

Pandey said, “When the course is in English, how can the students claim they didn’t understand the questions? They had the liberty of writing the answers in Hindi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atal Behari Vajpayee University Chhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp