University students protest in Urdu against ‘English’ question paper in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Students appearing for their Masters exam in Atal Behari Vajpayee University in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, were upset to find the question paper in English and chose a unique way to lodge protest later.

The students appearing for the first-semester examination of Master of Social Work got a shock when they found that the question paper was set only in English language. Not well-versed with the language, many couldn’t understand the questions and had to repeatedly get their doubts cleared.

Students claimed the questions are usually set in both English and Hindi languages in the postgraduate courses.

After the exam, they took their complaint to the university administration. To make the authorities realise how distressed they felt, the students wrote their compliant letter in Urdu and submitted it to the examination controller, Praveen Pandey. The students said they contacted a Moulavi to draft the complaint letter in Urdu.

Pandey said, “When the course is in English, how can the students claim they didn’t understand the questions? They had the liberty of writing the answers in Hindi.”