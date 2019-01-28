Uttarakhand education officer sacked hours after receiving Republic Day award

By Online Desk

A chief education officer (ECO) from Chhattisgarh's Almora was sacked from his position hours after receiving the chief minister's award for excellence and good governance on Republic Day, TOI reported.

Jagmohan Soni was removed from his post over alleged corruption charges.

Soni, who is attached to the education directorate in Dehradun, was conferred the chief minister's award by Union minister Ajay Tamata and state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat in a ceremony at Alomara. Just hours later the officer was handed the order of removal which he has termed as 'absurd'.

Refuting the charges against him, Jagmohan Soni said, "I am aware of the allegations being levelled against me but they are baseless. I was awarded for my contribution to the state's education on the very same day I was removed from my post. This is absurd".