Kashmir valley basks in Padma glory

Three from Jammu and Kashmir made the state proud by bagging the Padma Shri. Narsingh Dev Jamwal, Fayaz Ahmad Jan and Tsering Norboo were part of the elite list of achievers. 

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three from Jammu and Kashmir made the state proud by bagging the Padma Shri. Narsingh Dev Jamwal, Fayaz Ahmad Jan and Tsering Norboo were part of the elite list of achievers. 
While Jamwal from Jammu has been named for his work in the field of literature and education, Jan from Kashmir and Norboo from Ladakh have been selected for their work in art-craft-papier mache and surgery, respectively.

Jamwal, born in 1931 in Bhalwal did his matriculation in 1945 and joined the J&K Police in 1953. “When Pakistanis raiders attacked J&K in 1947, I fought along with Brigadier Rajinder Singh in Uri and we defeated them,” he said. For four years, he was in the Indian army and quit in 1951.

Initially, Jamwal used to write in Urdu but later switched over to Dogri. So far, he has written 48 books. 
The other recipient Fayaz Ahmad Jan, a paper mache artisan, from Hassnabad has been pursuing the craft for last 37 years. “I am honoured to receive the Padma Shri. My hard work has not gone unnoticed,” Jan said. Coming from a family of paper mache artisans, Jan has participated in workshops in the US, Brazil, France, Sweden, Italy, Singapore, Oman, Dubai, Iran and Krgystan.

Dr Tsering Norboo from Leh, selected for the award for his contribution in the field of medicine-surgery, worked as a physician at the District Hospital in Leh and retired in 2002.
“After retirement, I started an NGO, Ladakh Institute of Prevention, to make people aware about environmental health, lifestyle-related diseases and communicable diseases,” Dr Norboo. His studies have been published in national and international journals.

Narsingh Dev Jamwal Fayaz Ahmad Jan Tsering Norboo Padma Shri

