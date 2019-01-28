Home Nation

Voting underway for Ramgarh Assembly seat

Around 2,500 policemen and paramilitary personnel have been deputed here to avert any untoward incident.

Voting underway for the by-poll to Ramgarh assembly constituency. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Voting began on Monday for the Ramgarh Assembly constituency and in two hours the voter turnout touched 7.28 per cent, a poll official said. Polling began at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Polling on this seat was scheduled on December 7, 2018 along with the rest of the Assembly seats but had to be postponed after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh died just ahead of the elections.

There are 20 candidates in the fray, however, the contest remains triangular between Congress' Saphia Zubair Khan, BJP's Sukhwant Singh and BSP's Jagat Singh.

A total of 278 voting centres have been set up where 2,35,625 voters will cast their votes. Out of these, 1,10,947 voters are females while 1,46,613 are males, confirmed a police officer.

Around 2,500 policemen and paramilitary personnel have been deputed here to avert any untoward incident. The results will be announced on January 31.

Ramgarh Assembly

