West Bengal bridgroom has 'unique' idea, comes to wedding ceremony in road roller

Arka Patra, 30, the son of a goldsmith, stepped out of the decked-up road roller outside the bride's house at Krishnagar Ukilpara, much to the surprise of the waiting guests and onlookers.

KRISHNAGAR: A man in West Bengal's Nadia district became the most talked about bridegroom of his town on Sunday, when he came to tie the knot in a road roller, breaking away from the tradition of arriving on a horse or in a car.

"I wanted to make my wedding ceremony memorable and unique. I could take a vintage car, but that would not be new. I have also heard someone went to marry in an earth mover. But, I did not know of anyone going to marry in a road roller, so I decided on it," he said.

Patra said his wife Arundhuti Tarafdar had also agreed to his unique idea, when he had discussed it with her a few days back.

While the bridegroom rode a road roller, accompanying friends and relatives turned up in a yellow and red coloured mini bus.

For his wedding reception, Partha again wants to do something different and environment-friendly. "I have decided that no loudspeaker will play at the reception, which is the usual norm on such occasions.

Instead, a person will play a flute, moving around the venue," Patra said.

West Bengal Bridegroom comes in road roller road roller Crazy wedding plans

