Will go to Lok Sabha polls with target of bagging 74 plus seats from Uttar Pradesh: JP Nadda

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Union minister and BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh J P Nadda Monday said the party will go to Lok Sabha polls with a target of bagging 74 plus seats from the state.

Addressing a meeting of party convenors in Chandauli, Nadda said, "In 2014, the strength of our party in UP was 36 lakh workers. Now our strength is 1.80 crore workers. We will go to Lok Sabha polls with the promise of making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again."

Nadda said the "clean image" of the prime minister and various welfare measures initiated by the Centre and the state government will ensure BJP's victory in the polls.

He urged the party workers to gear up for the Lok Sabha election without bothering about the rival political parties.

UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, on this occasion, said, "Winning against the BJP has become a challenge for all the parties and hence they are engaging in 'gathjod' (alliances).

"People who had never united in the past are now coming together owing to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and increasing attraction of the masses towards the BJP."

Pandey also said, "In the alliance, Mayawati will eventually reduce Akhilesh to a minnow (is gathjod mein Mayawati Akhilesh ko poori tarah se babua banakar chhodenge).

Union minister Manoj Sinha, who was also present on the occasion, exuded confidence that the BJP's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be better than that of 2014.