12 killed as van collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh

Their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV), killing 12 passengers of the van on the spot.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

UJJAIN: Twelve members of a family, including three minors, were killed and two others seriously injured when their van collided with an SUV in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The deceased also included four women, he said. The accident took place around 12.30 am in Ramgarh area when the victims, all residents of Ujjain, were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda city, Bherugarh police station in-charge Jai C Ram Barde said.

Their vehicle collided head-on with a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV), killing 12 passengers of the van on the spot, he said.

The two injured persons were referred to Indore for treatment, he said.

