3-year-old ‘stopped’ from attending Sarbananda Sonowal’s function for wearing black jacket

Published: 29th January 2019 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal | PTI

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Guwahati: A three-year-old child in Assam was on Tuesday allegedly stopped from attending a function, which was addressed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, for wearing a black jacket.

The incident took place at Borgang in Biswanath district. Sonowal was there to lay the foundation stone of a spun silk mill.

“My three-year-old son was not allowed to enter the venue of the CM’s programme by the security personnel as he was wearing a black jacket,” the child’s mother alleged.

After news of the incident went viral on the social media, Sonowal directed Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia to conduct a probe into the incident and submit a report for necessary action.

About a fortnight ago, some 70 organisations, staging protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, took a decision to wave black flags at lawmakers and BJP leaders. Ever since then, a number of them have faced black flag and black attire protests. The “black protests” have kept security personnel on their toes.

