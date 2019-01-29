Home Nation

M J Akbar defamation case: Delhi Court summons journalist Priya Ramani

Published: 29th January 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Priya Ramani levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against Union minister MJ Akbar. (Photos | PTI/Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Tuesday issued summons to journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asked Ramani to appear before the court on February 25.

Akbar's counsel and senior advocate Geeta Luthra and lawyer Sandeep Kapur told the court that Ramani had damaged Akbar's reputation which he had built over the years through hard work.

Ramani was the first in a long list of women journalists to accuse the former Minister of State for External Affairs and journalist-turned-politician of sexual harassment.

The statements of seven witnesses, including that of Akbar, who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party, have been recorded.

The Rajya Sabha member has denied all charges against him as "false, wild and baseless".

