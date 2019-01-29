Home Nation

Alliance talks with Congress-NCP at a standstill: BBM's Prakash Ambedkar

Published: 29th January 2019

Prakash Ambedkar

BBMS leader Prakash Ambedkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar Tuesday said talks with the Congress and NCP for a grand alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls have come to a "standstill".

Congress leaders including state unit chief Ashok Chavan and Manikrao Thakre and NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal met Ambedkar for alliance talks earlier in the day.

"I had demanded an action plan on how to curb the parallel administration being run in the government by the RSS. The Congress-NCP leaders told me they will discuss the issue with their (respective) central leadership. They haven't responded on this issue yet," Ambedkar told PTI.

"Talks (for an alliance) haven't failed. They are at a standstill," he informed.

"I told them discussion on the number of seats will happen only after their response regarding how to curb the RSS' parallel administration," he said.

Ambedkar added, "I have already demanded 12 Lok Sabha seats (in the alliance).

