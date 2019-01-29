Home Nation

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea seeking additional funds for victims in April

The Centre is seeking a direction to Union Carbide and other firms for Rs 7,844 crore additional amount over and above the earlier settlement amount of USD 470 million for paying compensation.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear in April the Centre's plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as an additional fund from the successor firms of Union Carbide for giving compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it would hear the central government's curative petition for enhanced compensation for the victims in April.

Over 3,000 people had died in the tragedy due to the release of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas.

