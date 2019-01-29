Cop stabbed when he tries to break up fight in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

JABALPUR: A junior police officer was seriously injured when he was allegedly stabbed by three persons whom he tried to stop from assaulting a man here in Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 28 and 29 when Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dasai Ram Gotia (57) intervened in a scuffle while he was returning home from duty, a senior police officer said.

He said the accused trio were trying to snatch the motorcycle of the man near the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ordnance Factory's Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) estate.

"The accused threw stones at the ASI in which he suffered injuries to his head," Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said, adding that the attackers stabbed Gotia before fleeing.

He said two of the three accused have been identified.

The injured police official is undergoing treatment at hospital, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.