Drunk Maharashtra cop showers money on school girls at Republic Day event, suspended

Pramod Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the radar of the authorities after his shameful act was caught on camera in a school situated in Nagpur.

Pramod Walke showers money on school girls performing at a Republic day event. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)

By ANI

NAGPUR (MAHARASHTRA): A police head constable was suspended for showering money on the girl students performing at a Republic Day function in a school here.

Pramod Walke, who was in an inebriated state, came under the radar of the authorities after his shameful act was caught on camera in a school situated in Nagpur. The video is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Walke who was posted at Nand police chowki under Bhiwapur police station can be seen, in uniform, showering money on students performing to the song ‘Aye watan tere liye’.

The incident has come to light just days after the Supreme Court allowed dance bars to reopen in Mumbai -- but imposed regulations such as barring CCTV surveillance inside them.

The judicature had stated that the performers could be tipped, but the guests are not allowed to shower them with cash.

