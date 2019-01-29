ED to have Gautam Khaitan’s custody for 5 more days

Home Nation

On Monday, special judge Arvind Kumar extended the custody to allow the ED question the arrested lawyer.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate granted the ED five more days of custody of arrested lawyer Gautam Khaitan, a co-accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, in a fresh money laundering case.

On Monday, special judge Arvind Kumar extended the custody to allow the ED question the arrested lawyer. The ED produced Khaitan after two- day custodial interrogation. Special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta sought seven days custody of Khaitan.

“In these three days, we found evidence about new accounts and we would like to go into details. We have to put these before the accused. The custody is necessary because he will close all these account, if he goes out. There is definite information that there was a huge tempering of evidence,” the ED contended.
The senior lawyer was arrested on Friday, a week after the I-T department raided his offices and various other properties in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to ascertain all known/unknown entities/accounts in which the accused has a beneficial interest and which have been used in the commission of offence of money laundering,” the ED informed the court.

Meanwhile, Khaitan’s lawyer P K Dubey claimed that the ED was forcing his client to falsely implicate someone influential in “any defence deal” which happened during the erstwhile UPA rule. 

