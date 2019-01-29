Ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh hospitalised with swine flu

By IANS

SHIMLA: Congress leader and six-time former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was diagnosed positive for swine flu, doctors said on Tuesday. His condition is stable.

He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on Sunday with congestion and breathing trouble. Late on Monday, he was diagnosed with the H1N1 virus.

Forty-four people have so far tested positive for swine flu in the state. Eighteen patients were reported in Kangra district, followed by 12 in Shimla. Nine lost their lives due to the virus, officials said.