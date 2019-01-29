Home Nation

Five Maoist killed in Jharkhand

There has been no injury to the troops and a search of the encounter site is on, they said, adding the identity of the killed and injured is being established.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RANCHI: At least five Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand Tuesday, officials said.

Two AK-47 rifles, a 303 rifle and five pistols were recovered from the Naxals, they said.

A team of CRPF's 209 CoBRA battalion and state police had an exchange of fire with Naxals near the Rotkatoli village under Bari police station along the border of Khunti and West Singhbhum districts around 6:20 AM, they said.

Five Naxals were killed while one has been critically injured. There has been no injury to the troops and a search of the encounter site is on, they said, adding the identity of the killed and injured is being established.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF and is deployed in the state for anti-Maoist operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Naxals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp