Goa government sets up special court to hear illegal mining cases

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has set up a special court for speedy trial in cases related to illegal mining in the coastal state after receiving several police complaints in this connection.

The special court has been set up under a provision of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Mines and Geology here last week.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Edgar Fernandes has been appointed as judge of the special court, mines and geology director Prasanna Acharya said in the circular.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Goa Police has been probing various cases of illegal mining in the state.

The SIT had last year quizzed Congress MLA and former chief minister Digambar Kamat for his alleged involvement in a mining scam.

The Justice M B Shah Commission had earlier probed the mining sector in Goa and its report in 2012 had pegged the alleged irregularities at around Rs 35,000 crore in the state.

